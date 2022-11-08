Abraham Lincoln returns from deployment

220811-N-IT121-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (SAN DIEGO) Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Aug. 11, 1011. The Abraham Lincoln, lead ship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ian Thomas)
|08.11.2022
|08.11.2022 21:42
|B-Roll
|853945
|220811-N-IT121-1001
|DOD_109161083
|00:01:02
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
