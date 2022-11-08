SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Support for Survivors, Privacy for Pregnancies, Psychologists in the Cockpit

In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Integrated Response Co-Location Pilot program provides improved support for survivors of assault and harassment, AMC’s Commander signs a directive providing more privacy to pregnant Airmen, and psychologists attend a new aviation training program to better serve pilots and their unit’s mission.
