    Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri Introduction

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, introduce themselves as the new command at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 4, 2022. Dycus and Arcuri assumed command of Fairchild Air Force Base on July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853938
    VIRIN: 220804-F-XR671-985
    Filename: DOD_109161047
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri Introduction, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command
    Chief
    Colonel
    Fairchild
    92 ARW

