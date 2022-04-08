U.S. Air Force Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Arcuri, 92nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, introduce themselves as the new command at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 4, 2022. Dycus and Arcuri assumed command of Fairchild Air Force Base on July 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853938
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-XR671-985
|Filename:
|DOD_109161047
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Dycus and Chief Arcuri Introduction, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
