SHARP: Safe to Report

Master Sgt. Martin Pelayo, 32d AAMDC's sexual assault response coordinator, joins us today to explain the Army's new Safe to Report directive, which aims to reduce the stigma associated with reporting sexual assaults.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 15:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|853930
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-CP971-293
|Filename:
|DOD_109160851
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
