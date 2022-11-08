Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP: Safe to Report

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Master Sgt. Martin Pelayo, 32d AAMDC's sexual assault response coordinator, joins us today to explain the Army's new Safe to Report directive, which aims to reduce the stigma associated with reporting sexual assaults.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 15:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853930
    VIRIN: 220811-A-CP971-293
    Filename: DOD_109160851
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SHARP
    32d AAMDC

