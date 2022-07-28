After extensive planning and coordination between headquarters Air Force, the
Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and major commands, the
first Air Force EOD Team regional competitions and Air Force EOD Team of the
Year Grand Finale are now in the history books. Find out more about this new
program designed to drive innovation, restore readiness, and develop and
retain leaders within the Air Force EOD community.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853927
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-HE309-920
|Filename:
|DOD_109160840
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
This work, Air Force EOD Team of the Year Grand Finale (Captioned), by Luke Allen and John Goddin, identified by DVIDS
