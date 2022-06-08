Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTC Daniel Raymond Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard holds a retirement ceremony for LTC Daniel Raymond. The ceremony took place at Camp Murray on Aug. 6, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853923
    VIRIN: 220806-Z-MQ506-1002
    Filename: DOD_109160815
    Length: 00:23:11
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Daniel Raymond Retirement Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT