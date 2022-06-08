Washington National Guard holds a retirement ceremony for LTC Daniel Raymond. The ceremony took place at Camp Murray on Aug. 6, 2022.
|08.06.2022
|08.11.2022 17:18
|Video Productions
|853923
|220806-Z-MQ506-1002
|DOD_109160815
|00:23:11
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|0
|0
This work, LTC Daniel Raymond Retirement Ceremony, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS
