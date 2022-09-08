The 7th Battalion The Rifles - London and the South's premier British Army Reserve Infantry Battalion conducts aviation familiarization training with the Florida National Guard's 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion for Northern Strike '22, at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2022. Northern Strike '22 brings 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853912
|VIRIN:
|220809-Z-OV020-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160708
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FLNG Trains with British Army, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
