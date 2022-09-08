Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Trains with British Army

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 7th Battalion The Rifles - London and the South's premier British Army Reserve Infantry Battalion conducts aviation familiarization training with the Florida National Guard's 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion for Northern Strike '22, at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2022. Northern Strike '22 brings 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853912
    VIRIN: 220809-Z-OV020-2001
    Filename: DOD_109160708
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG Trains with British Army, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    British Army
    Aviation
    Northern Strike '22

