    Sgt. Roger Litton presents Pile Driver Attachment for Dragon’s Lair 7

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Roger Litton, an allied trade specialist assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, introduces a pile driver attachment he designed for the Army's excavator on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 5, 2022. Litton's pile driver attachment is one of many innovative solutions produced by XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers to be presented during the seventh Dragon's Lair Competition that will take place Aug. 16 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Summer Keiser, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853910
    VIRIN: 220805-A-IP537-680
    Filename: DOD_109160650
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragon’s Lair
    Pile Driver
    Dragon's Lair 7

