Sgt. Roger Litton presents Pile Driver Attachment for Dragon’s Lair 7

U.S. Army Sgt. Roger Litton, an allied trade specialist assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, introduces a pile driver attachment he designed for the Army's excavator on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 5, 2022. Litton's pile driver attachment is one of many innovative solutions produced by XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers to be presented during the seventh Dragon's Lair Competition that will take place Aug. 16 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Summer Keiser, 3rd Infantry Division)
|08.05.2022
|08.11.2022 16:09
|Package
|853910
|220805-A-IP537-680
|DOD_109160650
|00:01:32
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
