Sgt. Roger Litton presents Pile Driver Attachment for Dragon’s Lair 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Roger Litton, an allied trade specialist assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, introduces a pile driver attachment he designed for the Army's excavator on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 5, 2022. Litton's pile driver attachment is one of many innovative solutions produced by XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers to be presented during the seventh Dragon's Lair Competition that will take place Aug. 16 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Summer Keiser, 3rd Infantry Division)