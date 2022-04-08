Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific RQ-4 Global Hawk host nation partnerships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th RW’s 4th Reconnaissance Squadron launches, recovers, and maintains the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region. The 4th RS Squadron commander, Lt. Col. John Wright, talks on how the squadron works with their host nation counterparts to keep the mission moving forward.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853909
    VIRIN: 220804-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109160642
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific RQ-4 Global Hawk host nation partnerships, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air base
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    4th Reconnaissance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT