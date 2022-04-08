The 319th RW’s 4th Reconnaissance Squadron launches, recovers, and maintains the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region. The 4th RS Squadron commander, Lt. Col. John Wright, talks on how the squadron works with their host nation counterparts to keep the mission moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853909
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160642
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indo-Pacific RQ-4 Global Hawk host nation partnerships, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
