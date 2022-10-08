60th MXS Wheel and Tire Shop

The 60th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop conduct maintenance services and inspections for the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. The 60th MXS also supplies completed wheel assemblies for the Pacific Air Forces region. (U.S. Air Force video by Heide Couch)
