Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th MXS Wheel and Tire Shop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 60th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop conduct maintenance services and inspections for the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy. The 60th MXS also supplies completed wheel assemblies for the Pacific Air Forces region. (U.S. Air Force video by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853898
    VIRIN: 220810-F-RU983-682
    Filename: DOD_109160306
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th MXS Wheel and Tire Shop, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    Heide Couch
    349 AMW
    60AMW
    AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT