7th Regiment, Advanced Camp | 12-mile March

Cadets from 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the 12-mile ruck march on July 25, at Fort Knox, Ky. The march signifies the end of their time in the field and brings them one step closer to graduation.



Produced by Savannah Baird