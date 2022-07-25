Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Regiment, Advanced Camp | 12-mile March

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the 12-mile ruck march on July 25, at Fort Knox, Ky. The march signifies the end of their time in the field and brings them one step closer to graduation.

    Produced by Savannah Baird

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853884
    VIRIN: 220725-O-MN346-845
    Filename: DOD_109160088
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army ROTC
    CadetSummerTraining
    12-mile Ruck
    CST2022

