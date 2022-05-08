Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    151st Medical Group trains in lifesaving exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 151st Medical Group participated in a joint exercise evaluation, with the Army, at Camp Williams on August 6th. Over 20 Utah Air National Guard members trained on the response and treatment of victims during a simulated nuclear fallout.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853868
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-CO660-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159944
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Medical Group trains in lifesaving exercise, by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Exercise
    UTANG
    151ARW
    151 Air Refueling Wing
    151 Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT