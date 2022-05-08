The 151st Medical Group participated in a joint exercise evaluation, with the Army, at Camp Williams on August 6th. Over 20 Utah Air National Guard members trained on the response and treatment of victims during a simulated nuclear fallout.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853868
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-CO660-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109159944
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
151st Medical Group trains in lifesaving exercise, by SSgt Nicholas Perez
