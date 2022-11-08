HEART 22 concludes in Honduras

U.S. service members with the Health Engagement Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general, trauma, and spinal surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, beginning July 18, 2022. In total, HEART 22 supported approximately 750 patients in Honduras and donated more than $50,000 to Hospital Escuela and Hospital San Felipe. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
