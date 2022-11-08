Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 concludes in Honduras

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    08.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with the Health Engagement Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general, trauma, and spinal surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, beginning July 18, 2022. In total, HEART 22 supported approximately 750 patients in Honduras and donated more than $50,000 to Hospital Escuela and Hospital San Felipe. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853865
    VIRIN: 220811-F-UA699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159911
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 concludes in Honduras, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    HEART 22

