HEART 22 concludes in Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with the Health Engagement Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general, trauma, and spinal surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, beginning July 18, 2022. In total, HEART 22 supported approximately 750 patients in Honduras and donated more than $50,000 to Hospital Escuela and Hospital San Felipe. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)