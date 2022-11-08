Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACED - Agile Content Evolution and Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Spark Tank submission on the Agile Content Evolution and Deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853863
    VIRIN: 220811-F-ZZ000-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159888
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACED - Agile Content Evolution and Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Kirtland
    Agile
    377ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT