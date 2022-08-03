1057th MP Company Change of Command, Kuwait Aug 2022

The 1057th Military Police Company held its change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 3, 2022. In attendance were Jim Cada, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853857
|VIRIN:
|220803-D-VN697-722
|Filename:
|DOD_109159737
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
