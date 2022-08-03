Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1057th MP Company Change of Command, Kuwait Aug 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.08.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The 1057th Military Police Company held its change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 3, 2022. In attendance were Jim Cada, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 09:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853857
    VIRIN: 220803-D-VN697-722
    Filename: DOD_109159737
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1057th MP Company Change of Command, Kuwait Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    1057th MP Company

