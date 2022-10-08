Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Day in Army History: Last Combat Unit Departs Vietnam Ending The Ground War-11 August 1972

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War involving the last combat units to depart Vietnam: 3d Battalion, 21st Infantry, 196th Inf Bde, 23d Inf Div

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VA, US

    History
    Vietnam

