Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Fox Day 1 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIINISALO, FINLAND

    07.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and Finnish soldiers participate in Vigilant Fox, a combined force-on-force exercise, in Niinisalo, Finland, July 27, 2022.

    U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division is responsible for mission command of regionally-allocated American forces, like the participating Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

    The 1st Infantry Division and its regionally-allocated forces are under command and control of V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe, which works alongside allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, executes joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853848
    VIRIN: 220727-A-BY519-157
    Filename: DOD_109159539
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NIINISALO, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Fox Day 1 B-roll, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    usarmy
    strongertogether
    IronBrigade
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT