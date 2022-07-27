Vigilant Fox Day 1 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Finnish soldiers participate in Vigilant Fox, a combined force-on-force exercise, in Niinisalo, Finland, July 27, 2022.



U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division is responsible for mission command of regionally-allocated American forces, like the participating Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



The 1st Infantry Division and its regionally-allocated forces are under command and control of V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe, which works alongside allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, executes joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson)