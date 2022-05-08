Dr. Londi Cox, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy intervention specialist, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2022. Dr. Cox discussed tips on how to be more self-aware. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 00:10
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|853813
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-IV266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109159084
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute - Self-Awareness, by SrA Yosselin Campos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT