Combat Logistics Regiment 4 Trains On Search and Recovery / Decontamination Procedures at Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 4, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon conducts Search and Recovery training in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 10, 2022. CLR 4 uses Northern Strike 22-2 to refine techniques and procedures to Search and Recovery operations across the Department of Defense. CLR 4 also uses Northern Strike 22-2 to adjust unit procedures and identify shortages in training and equipment. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Drake Chandler)