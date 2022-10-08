Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 4 Trains On Search and Recovery / Decontamination Procedures at Northern Strike 22-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 4, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon conducts Search and Recovery training in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 10, 2022. CLR 4 uses Northern Strike 22-2 to refine techniques and procedures to Search and Recovery operations across the Department of Defense. CLR 4 also uses Northern Strike 22-2 to adjust unit procedures and identify shortages in training and equipment. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 22

