U.S. Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 4, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Platoon conducts Search and Recovery training in Grayling, Mich. on Aug. 10, 2022. CLR 4 uses Northern Strike 22-2 to refine techniques and procedures to Search and Recovery operations across the Department of Defense. CLR 4 also uses Northern Strike 22-2 to adjust unit procedures and identify shortages in training and equipment. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Drake Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853804
|VIRIN:
|220810-Z-VL138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109158976
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 4 Trains On Search and Recovery / Decontamination Procedures at Northern Strike 22-2, by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT