Pacific Air Force Band mission video

Member of the Air Forces Pacific Rock band talk about what their mission is in the Pacific area. Traveling to foreign countries and assisting the Yokota commander as a Public Affairs assist. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853803
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109158925
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
