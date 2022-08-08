Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Force Band mission video

    JAPAN

    08.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Member of the Air Forces Pacific Rock band talk about what their mission is in the Pacific area. Traveling to foreign countries and assisting the Yokota commander as a Public Affairs assist. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 19:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853803
    VIRIN: 220808-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109158925
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Air Force Band mission video, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rock Band
    Yokota Air Base
    music
    PACAF Band

