B-Roll: Army engineers renovate main gym at Fort Wainwright

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is currently working on renovating the main gym at Fort Wainwright which includes completely replacing the ice rink’s concrete slab and in-slab cooling system. The project will also address other general building repairs and upgrades including new doors at the main entrances, new gymnasium bleachers, new rubberized flooring in multiple areas to replace existing carpeting and repairs to the PA system. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)