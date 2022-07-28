Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Army engineers renovate main gym at Fort Wainwright

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is currently working on renovating the main gym at Fort Wainwright which includes completely replacing the ice rink’s concrete slab and in-slab cooling system. The project will also address other general building repairs and upgrades including new doors at the main entrances, new gymnasium bleachers, new rubberized flooring in multiple areas to replace existing carpeting and repairs to the PA system. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    quality of life
    gym
    Fort Wainwright
    USACE Alaska District

