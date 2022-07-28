The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is currently working on renovating the main gym at Fort Wainwright which includes completely replacing the ice rink’s concrete slab and in-slab cooling system. The project will also address other general building repairs and upgrades including new doors at the main entrances, new gymnasium bleachers, new rubberized flooring in multiple areas to replace existing carpeting and repairs to the PA system. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853782
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-FV175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109158456
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Army engineers renovate main gym at Fort Wainwright, by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT