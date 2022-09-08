Spark Tank Submission

This video is a submission to the ACC Spark Tank innovation team. It depicts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phoenix White's recommendation to automate aircraft refueling, a process that would mitigate winter weather hazards in northern-tier military installations and improve agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phoenix White)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853772
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-F3206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109158202
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
