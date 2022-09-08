Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Submission

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This video is a submission to the ACC Spark Tank innovation team. It depicts U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phoenix White's recommendation to automate aircraft refueling, a process that would mitigate winter weather hazards in northern-tier military installations and improve agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phoenix White)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853772
    VIRIN: 220809-F-F3206-1001
    Filename: DOD_109158202
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Spark Tank 2023

