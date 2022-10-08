DLA Research & Development Harnessing Innovation: Strengthening the Casting Industry for the Global Supply Chain (open caption)

Castings are part of our everyday lives. You find castings in your phone, your belts, really anywhere. Castings are very important for U.S. military weapon systems. The Defense Logistics Agency Research & Development team funds R&D projects aimed at improving the quality, the cost, and availability of parts needed to maintain our weapon system. This critical program is all about supporting the #WarfighterFirst. For more information about DLA's R&D program, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 19:44
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|853760
VIRIN:
|220810-D-LU733-523
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_109157983
Length:
|00:05:22
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
