A weekly look at significant events in Air Force aviation and airpower history, celebrating the service's 75th anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|853756
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-OY233-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109157972
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This Week in Air Force History, Aug. 7-13, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT