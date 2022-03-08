Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander Maj. Gen. Tom
Wilcox answers questions from Andrew Billman, AFIMSC historian, during his
exit interview Aug. 3, 2022, as he prepares to relinquish command of the
center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Aug. 12, 2022. The general
discusses many topics and events that transpired during his tenure as
commander from July 2019 to August 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 18:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853745
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157840
|Length:
|00:12:14
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Takeaways, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT