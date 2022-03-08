Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Takeaways

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander Maj. Gen. Tom
    Wilcox answers questions from Andrew Billman, AFIMSC historian, during his
    exit interview Aug. 3, 2022, as he prepares to relinquish command of the
    center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Aug. 12, 2022. The general
    discusses many topics and events that transpired during his tenure as
    commander from July 2019 to August 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 18:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853745
    VIRIN: 220803-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109157840
    Length: 00:12:14
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Takeaways, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT