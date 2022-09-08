Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Words with Brits

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 7th Battalion The Rifles - London and the South's premier Army Reserve Infantry Battalion takes a short break from training with the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard to play a word association game at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2022. Northern Strike '22 brings 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 12:40
    This work, Words with Brits, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    British Army
    Maryland National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    Northern Strike '22

