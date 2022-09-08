Words with Brits

The 7th Battalion The Rifles - London and the South's premier Army Reserve Infantry Battalion takes a short break from training with the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard to play a word association game at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2022. Northern Strike '22 brings 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 12:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853739
|VIRIN:
|220809-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157798
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
