Words with Brits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 7th Battalion The Rifles - London and the South's premier Army Reserve Infantry Battalion takes a short break from training with the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard to play a word association game at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2022. Northern Strike '22 brings 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)