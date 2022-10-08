Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Training video for units on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. These videos are meant to be utilized for the annual SAPR training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853730
    VIRIN: 220810-F-NW306-781
    Filename: DOD_109157759
    Length: 00:35:26
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Training, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    TRAINING
    377ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT