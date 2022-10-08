Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Training video for units on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. These videos are meant to be utilized for the annual SAPR training.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853730
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-NW306-781
|Filename:
|DOD_109157759
|Length:
|00:35:26
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
