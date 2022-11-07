The winner for Best NCO from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, Sgt. Micah Miller, an explosive ordnance technician with 52nd Ordnance Group, talks about leadership and what it means to him.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853728
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-DD152-836
|Filename:
|DOD_109157734
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Micah Miller 20th CBRNE Best NCO, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
