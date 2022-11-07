Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Micah Miller 20th CBRNE Best NCO

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The winner for Best NCO from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, Sgt. Micah Miller, an explosive ordnance technician with 52nd Ordnance Group, talks about leadership and what it means to him.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853728
    VIRIN: 220711-A-DD152-836
    Filename: DOD_109157734
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Micah Miller 20th CBRNE Best NCO, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD
    Readiness
    Army
    52nd EOD
    EODTech: EOD Airborne

