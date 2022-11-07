Sgt. Micah Miller 20th CBRNE Best NCO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The winner for Best NCO from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, Sgt. Micah Miller, an explosive ordnance technician with 52nd Ordnance Group, talks about leadership and what it means to him.