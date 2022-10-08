Austin, Latvian Counterpart Hold News Conference

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a news conference with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks in Riga, Latvia, following meetings to affirm U.S. commitment and persistent presence in Latvia and the broader Baltic region.
