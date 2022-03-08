Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) Sailors conduct tactical combat casualty care training aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the South China Sea on Aug. 3, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    CRUISER
    CTF70
    USS CHANCELLORSVILLE
    CG62

