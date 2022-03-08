SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) Sailors conduct tactical combat casualty care training aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the South China Sea on Aug. 3, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853707
|VIRIN:
|220806-N-YS413-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157535
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT