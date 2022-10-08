Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety First Friday: DA Safety Award Nominations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The TRADOC Safety Office intends to deploy several safety videos/PSA's throughout the year as part of their "Safety First Friday" program bringing awareness to Soldiers, Civilians, and their families, in an effort to recognize popular, and seasonal, safety concerns. This PSA is to recognize and nominate potential standout performers for this years DA Safety Awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853705
    VIRIN: 220810-A-A4411-135
    PIN: 100301
    Filename: DOD_109157517
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety First Friday: DA Safety Award Nominations, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Safety
    PSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT