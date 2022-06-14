Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members visit historic sunken ship sites to honor lost sailors

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard visited the sites of two sunken Coast Guard ships and a German U-boat to honor the sailors lost on the vessels and document the sites for historical records Jun. 14, 2022 . The Coast Guard Cutter Maple hosted a Coast Guard chaplain, divers, and an underwater archaeologist for four days while the sites were visited. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853704
    VIRIN: 220614-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_109157466
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

