Coast Guard members visit historic sunken ship sites to honor lost sailors

The Coast Guard visited the sites of two sunken Coast Guard ships and a German U-boat to honor the sailors lost on the vessels and document the sites for historical records Jun. 14, 2022 . The Coast Guard Cutter Maple hosted a Coast Guard chaplain, divers, and an underwater archaeologist for four days while the sites were visited. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)