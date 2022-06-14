Coast Guard members visit historic sunken ship sites to honor lost sailors

The Coast Guard visited the sites of two sunken Coast Guard ships and a German U-boat to honor the sailors lost on the vessels and document the sites for historical records Jun. 14, 2022 . The Coast Guard Cutter Maple hosted a Coast Guard chaplain, divers, and an underwater archaeologist for four days while the sites were visited. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)
|06.14.2022
|08.10.2022 10:34
|Video Productions
