    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Rios 

    512th Airlift Wing

    The 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Del., now has a newly constructed resilience room known as The Zen Zone, available for use since Aug. 5, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 10:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853703
    VIRIN: 220804-F-BT166-1001
    Filename: DOD_109157456
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    AFRC
    Reserve Resilient

