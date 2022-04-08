The 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Del., now has a newly constructed resilience room known as The Zen Zone, available for use since Aug. 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 10:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|853703
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-BT166-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157456
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Zen Zone, by SrA Ruben Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT