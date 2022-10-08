Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excel to Elevate

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Women Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion recently hosted a women's mentorship program called "Excel to Elevate," or E2E, in honor of Women's Equality Day.
    #ExcelToElevate #WomensEqualityDay #PeopleFirst

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 09:40
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

