U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct combat casualty care and call in a MEDEVAC UH-60 Black Hawk on a medical lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 08:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853696
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-DT978-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109157383
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Medical Lanes MEDEVAC, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
