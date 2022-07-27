31st Civil Engineer Squadron Perform RADR Exercise (B-Roll)

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron performed a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 27, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that if a major airfield is attacked, Airmen will have the tools and knowledge to know what to do and get the airfield back to a fully functional state. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853695
|VIRIN:
|220727-F-XB588-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109157375
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
