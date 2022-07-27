Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Civil Engineer Squadron Perform RADR Exercise (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron performed a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 27, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that if a major airfield is attacked, Airmen will have the tools and knowledge to know what to do and get the airfield back to a fully functional state. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Daekwon Stith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853695
    VIRIN: 220727-F-XB588-002
    Filename: DOD_109157375
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Perform RADR Exercise (B-Roll), by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Civil Engineer Support Agency

    TAGS

    #CES #Air Force #Civil Engineer Squadron #Readiness #Airmen #Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT