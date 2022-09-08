Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Medical Lanes IED

    BY, GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct combat casualty care on a medical lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: BY, DE

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    TIMS
    EABestSquad

