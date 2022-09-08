rauma Combat Casualty Care course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trauma Combat Casualty Care course

    RP, GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Nearly 25 Service Members from United States and Allied Armed Forces across Europe participated in an International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Simulation center, August 9, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853690
    VIRIN: 220809-O-YR030-492
    Filename: DOD_109157290
    Length: 00:14:50
    Location: RP, DE

    KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    LRMC
    DHA
    TCCC Course
    LRMC Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    4A1XX Medical Material

