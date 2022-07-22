V32 Close-Quarters Battle Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct close-quarters battle training during a raid and demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2022. This training integrates raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the Marines’ ability to breach obstructions in an urban environment. 3/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)