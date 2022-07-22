V32 Close-Quarters Battle Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct close-quarters battle training during a raid and demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2022. This training integrates raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the Marines’ ability to breach obstructions in an urban environment. 3/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 01:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853681
|VIRIN:
|220722-M-UH307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157038
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
