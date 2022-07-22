Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V32 Close-Quarters Battle Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct close-quarters battle training during a raid and demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2022. This training integrates raiding and demolition tactics to enhance the Marines’ ability to breach obstructions in an urban environment. 3/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 01:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V32 Close-Quarters Battle Training, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

