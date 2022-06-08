Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sights and Sounds - Hanayashiki Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASAKUSA, JAPAN

    08.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220808-YKS-Hanayashiki Park-Coto
    Title: Sights and Sounds - Hanayashiki Park
    Date: 08 AUG 2022
    VIRIN: 220808-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:29:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:07) - Hanayashiki Amusement Park
    Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan

    (0:21) - Hanayashiki opened in 1853, and is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan.


    Caption/Lead:
    220808-N-JC445-1001 ASAKUSA, Japan (August 8, 2022) - A new installment of the Sights and Sounds series, featuring Hanayashiki Amusement Park . Opened in 1853, it is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 21:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853678
    VIRIN: 220808-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156877
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ASAKUSA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Hanayashiki Park, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    Asakusa
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Sight and Sounds
    Hanayashiki Park
    theme parks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT