Title: Sights and Sounds - Hanayashiki Park
Date: 08 AUG 2022
(0:07) - Hanayashiki Amusement Park
Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan
(0:21) - Hanayashiki opened in 1853, and is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan.
220808-N-JC445-1001 ASAKUSA, Japan (August 8, 2022) - A new installment of the Sights and Sounds series, featuring Hanayashiki Amusement Park . Opened in 1853, it is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
