PID: 220808-YKS-Hanayashiki Park-Coto

Title: Sights and Sounds - Hanayashiki Park

Date: 08 AUG 2022

VIRIN: 220808-N-JC445-1001

Runtime: 00:29:29

Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka

Producer: MC2 Mario Coto



(0:07) - Hanayashiki Amusement Park

Asakusa, Tokyo, Japan



(0:21) - Hanayashiki opened in 1853, and is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan.





Caption/Lead:

220808-N-JC445-1001 ASAKUSA, Japan (August 8, 2022) - A new installment of the Sights and Sounds series, featuring Hanayashiki Amusement Park . Opened in 1853, it is known as the oldest amusement park in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)