Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protect Air and Marine Operations crews work to interdict a Haitian sailing vessel off Ocean Reef, Florida. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Aug. 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada's crew)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853675
|VIRIN:
|220809-G-G0107-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109156845
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 186 Haitians; transfers 2 suspected smugglers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT