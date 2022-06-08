Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 186 Haitians; transfers 2 suspected smugglers

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protect Air and Marine Operations crews work to interdict a Haitian sailing vessel off Ocean Reef, Florida. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Aug. 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Islamorada's crew)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853675
    VIRIN: 220809-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_109156845
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FL, US

    sector key west
    Haiti
    cutter forward
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

