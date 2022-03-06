Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lancer Scorch Apaches B-Roll (60 fps)

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over the Yakima Training Center on June 3, 2022 in support of 2-2 SBCT's Operation Lancer Scorch.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853671
    VIRIN: 220603-A-DN279-003
    Filename: DOD_109156782
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, US 

    This work, Lancer Scorch Apaches B-Roll (60 fps), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lancer Scorch

