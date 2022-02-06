Soldiers from 4-23 Infantry Battalion complete a Fires Coordination Exercise in preparation for a combined arms live fire exercise at the Yakima Training Center as part of Operation Lancer Scorch June 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853667
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-DN279-006
|Filename:
|DOD_109156778
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lancer Scorch B-Roll - 60 fps (Part 5), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT