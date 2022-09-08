Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Exercise - Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Wisconsin National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package respond to a simulated natural disaster scenario with support from the Army National Guard 2nd Battalion 104th Aviation, ThedaStar Air Medical and Southern Waukesha County Canine Search and Rescue.

    Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 18:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853663
    VIRIN: 220723-Z-MA694-4001
    Filename: DOD_109156772
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Exercise - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT