Members of the Wisconsin National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package respond to a simulated natural disaster scenario with support from the Army National Guard 2nd Battalion 104th Aviation, ThedaStar Air Medical and Southern Waukesha County Canine Search and Rescue.
Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 18:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853663
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-MA694-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156772
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard Natural Disaster Exercise - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT