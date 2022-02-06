Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lancer Scorch B-Roll - 60 fps (Part 4)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 4-23 Infantry Battalion complete a Fires Coordination Exercise in preparation for a combined arms live fire exercise at the Yakima Training Center as part of Operation Lancer Scorch June 2, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853659
    VIRIN: 220602-A-DN279-587
    Filename: DOD_109156728
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Scorch B-Roll - 60 fps (Part 4), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lancer Scorch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT