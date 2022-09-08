A-10 Thunderbolt II Integrated Combat Turn at Northern Strike 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Army National Guard Joint Maneuver Training Center take part in an Integrated Combat Turn as part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022. The ICT was a part of the Air National Guard’s new exercise Northern Agility 22-2. Northern Agility and Northern Strike executing currently demonstrate how the Air Force’s new Agile Combat Employment concept can be integrated into the joint fight. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Robert Douglas).(Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).