    A-10 Thunderbolt II Integrated Combat Turn at Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Robert Douglas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Army National Guard Joint Maneuver Training Center take part in an Integrated Combat Turn as part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022. The ICT was a part of the Air National Guard’s new exercise Northern Agility 22-2. Northern Agility and Northern Strike executing currently demonstrate how the Air Force’s new Agile Combat Employment concept can be integrated into the joint fight. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Robert Douglas).(Michigan Army National Guard video by Sgt. Robert Douglas).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853652
    VIRIN: 220809-Z-CN767-0306
    Filename: DOD_109156671
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Integrated Combat Turn at Northern Strike 22, by SGT Robert Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Strike 22

