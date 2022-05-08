Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Col. Christopher Sheffield, SLD 30 vice commander, and CMSgt. Heath Jennings, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, officially kicked off this month's Delta Dash Run at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 05, 2022. On the first Friday of every month, members of team Vandenberg and base leadership come together to boost morale and stay fit by completing a roughly 2.3 mile long run. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853651
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156655
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 30 Delta Dash Run, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
