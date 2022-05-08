SLD 30 Delta Dash Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853651" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Col. Christopher Sheffield, SLD 30 vice commander, and CMSgt. Heath Jennings, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, officially kicked off this month's Delta Dash Run at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 05, 2022. On the first Friday of every month, members of team Vandenberg and base leadership come together to boost morale and stay fit by completing a roughly 2.3 mile long run. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)