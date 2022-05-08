Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLD 30 Delta Dash Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Col. Christopher Sheffield, SLD 30 vice commander, and CMSgt. Heath Jennings, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, officially kicked off this month's Delta Dash Run at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., August 05, 2022. On the first Friday of every month, members of team Vandenberg and base leadership come together to boost morale and stay fit by completing a roughly 2.3 mile long run. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853651
    VIRIN: 220805-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156655
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 30 Delta Dash Run, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SLD 30 Delta Dash Run
    Delta Dash Run
    Vandenberg's Run
    Run Event
    Delta Dash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT