Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Trains U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers on New Search & Recovery Procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Capt. Cody Cass 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 45, Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company (-) trains U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 125 Infantry Battalion to conduct Search and Recovery missions in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022. CLR 45 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training across multiple Department of Defense and civilian agencies. CLR 45 is also using Northern Strike 22-2 to adjust unit procedures and identify shortages in training and equipment. This exercise is being used to implement a Department of Defense wide change to Search and Recovery procedures. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853639
    VIRIN: 220809-Z-GC787-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156485
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Hometown: SMYRNA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Trains U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers on New Search & Recovery Procedures, by CPT Cody Cass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint operations
    National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    NADWC
    Northern Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT