U.S. Marine Corps, Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR) 45, Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company (-) trains U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 125 Infantry Battalion to conduct Search and Recovery missions in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022. CLR 45 is using Northern Strike 22-2 to achieve a higher level of mission readiness by using the event to conduct collective training across multiple Department of Defense and civilian agencies. CLR 45 is also using Northern Strike 22-2 to adjust unit procedures and identify shortages in training and equipment. This exercise is being used to implement a Department of Defense wide change to Search and Recovery procedures. The Northern Strike 22-2 exercise includes over 7,400 participants from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to Northern Michigan to build interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Cody Cass)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853639
|VIRIN:
|220809-Z-GC787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156485
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|SMYRNA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Trains U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers on New Search & Recovery Procedures, by CPT Cody Cass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT