    182nd Airlift Wing 2022 SAPR Awareness/Suicide Prevention Training

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen and civilian personnel with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and suicide prevention for a training video in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2022. SAPR and suicide prevention training reinforces the Air Force's commitment to elimanate incidents of sexual assault and suicide amongst service members through awarenes and prevention training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 15:58
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:27:41
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

