182nd Airlift Wing 2022 SAPR Awareness/Suicide Prevention Training

Airmen and civilian personnel with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and suicide prevention for a training video in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2022. SAPR and suicide prevention training reinforces the Air Force's commitment to elimanate incidents of sexual assault and suicide amongst service members through awarenes and prevention training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 15:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853630
|VIRIN:
|220808-Z-F3935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156423
|Length:
|00:27:41
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
