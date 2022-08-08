182nd Airlift Wing 2022 SAPR Awareness/Suicide Prevention Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and civilian personnel with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, discuss Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and suicide prevention for a training video in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2022. SAPR and suicide prevention training reinforces the Air Force's commitment to elimanate incidents of sexual assault and suicide amongst service members through awarenes and prevention training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)