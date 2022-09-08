USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Weapons Lane Highlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition conduct evaluations on multiple weapons systems during the weapons lane Aug. 9, 2022 at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany. Teams from across USAREUR-AF test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year.