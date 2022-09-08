Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Weapons Lane Highlight Video

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition conduct evaluations on multiple weapons systems during the weapons lane Aug. 9, 2022 at Grafenwohr Training Area, Germany. Teams from across USAREUR-AF test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year.

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad 2022 Weapons Lane Highlight Video, by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

